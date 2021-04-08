First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 208.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 14.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 179,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,091,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $339.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.