First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $16.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $409.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $266.40 and a twelve month high of $408.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

