First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $21.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

