First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. 166,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,556,707. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

