First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $8.70 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,616. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

