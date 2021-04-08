First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.42. 7,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,414. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.07 and a 12-month high of $283.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.45 and a 200 day moving average of $248.56. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

