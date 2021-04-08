First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $56,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 492,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,402,713. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

