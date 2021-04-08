First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.95.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.90. 3,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,305. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

