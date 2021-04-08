First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 662.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.7% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,570.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.13. 39,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

