First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 10,533 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 238,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,721,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

