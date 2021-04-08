First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 10,710 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.26. 350,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,308,855. The company has a market cap of $215.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

