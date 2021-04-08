First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,079 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

LMT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.79. 3,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,947. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

