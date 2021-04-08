First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,324 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

