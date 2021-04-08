First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 2,368 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.30. 46,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,557,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

