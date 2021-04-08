First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 2,836 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 148,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,847,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $249.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

