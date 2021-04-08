First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 3,489 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $10,276,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.23. 289,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,497,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.