First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 3,835 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $102.34. 72,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

