First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 4,533 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $163.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. The company has a market capitalization of $431.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

