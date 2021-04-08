First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 4,767 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,477. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.