First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 765 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.63. 132,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,771,538. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

