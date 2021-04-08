First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,881,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,313,000 after buying an additional 177,568 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 169,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 123,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

