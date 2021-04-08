First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,170. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average is $231.99. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

