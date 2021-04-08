First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,539 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,735. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

