First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.09% of First Merchants worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

