First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 21,120 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Fiserv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 851.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.55. 15,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,290. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.