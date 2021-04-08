First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 11,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 130.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

CVX stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.