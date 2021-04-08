First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 17,146 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 109.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,827 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after buying an additional 249,259 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at $22,733,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,998. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

