First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 3,532 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after purchasing an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.23. 1,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,693. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $210.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.