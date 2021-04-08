First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 6,638 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $73.56. 15,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,963. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $74.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16.

