First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.76. 9,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

