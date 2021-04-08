First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

