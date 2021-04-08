First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,412 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.34. 3,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

