First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.31. 25,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $132.42 and a twelve month high of $212.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

