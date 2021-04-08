First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

AMZN traded up $41.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,320.69. 41,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,173.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,011.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.