First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

