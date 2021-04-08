First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,609 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,479.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

