First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 1,431 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,107,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $99.29. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $99.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

