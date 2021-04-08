First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 2,756 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.