First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 5,409 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

