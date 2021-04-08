First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases Shares of 7,800 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $474.89. 5,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,445. The company has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $290.52 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

