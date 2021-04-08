First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.72. 5,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

