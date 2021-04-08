First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 11,918 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.06. 22,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

