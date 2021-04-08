First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 12,409 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.28. 26,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,720. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,531 shares of company stock worth $12,575,235 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

