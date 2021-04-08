First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 13,543 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.12.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.60. 21,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,458,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

