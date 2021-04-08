First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,562 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $137.34. 23,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,357. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

