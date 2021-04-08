First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,920 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.70. 13,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,581. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

