First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 24,517 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.