First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 6,173 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 214,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Comcast by 23.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 549,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 105,728 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $6,764,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,847,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

