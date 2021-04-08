First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 7,787 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

BDX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.