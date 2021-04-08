First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $481.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,505. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $267.17 and a one year high of $489.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average of $417.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

